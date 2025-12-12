Car hits power pole, runs into home off Hwy 66 near Bristow

BRISTOW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said State Highway 66 is closed near 337th West Avenue north of Bristow after a car hit a power pole and caused lines to fall over the highway.
The car hit a power pole and went off the highway into a home. OHP says three vehicles were involved.
The driver went to the hospital with significant injury.
The highway will be closed until the power company can secure the lines, OHP said.
2 News is headed to the scene to learn more.
