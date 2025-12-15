TULSA, Okla. — The pain of the anti-Jewish terror attack in Australia is hard to ignore, even half a world away in Tulsa – especially in local menorah lightings for the first night of Hanukkah.

2 news spoke with the host of the Dec. 14 lighting at B'nai Emunah Synagogue.

"Despite the frigid temperatures, despite the feelings of darkness in this world, we show up to bring light to one another," Rabbi Dan Kaiman told the crowd at the start of the event.

WATCH: Tulsa rabbi focuses 'light' into Hanukkah after terror attack:

The ancient holiday showcases the unity and resilience of the Jewish people of old in lessons of overcoming grief, Rabbi Kaiman told 2 News.

"That's one of the things we can focus on during the celebration of Hanukkah," the rabbi said. "Hanukkah is about celebration of light, bringing more light into the world. And that's a mission we can hold onto."

B'nai Emunah was one of several first menorah lightings around Tulsa, each drawing hundreds.

Rabbi Kaiman tells his congregation there's community to rely on in troubled times no matter the religion.

"Hanukkah is a message to the Jewish people, but it's also a message for the community at large to know that we are still part of the complicated, multi-layered fabric of what it means to be in this society," he added.



"In particular, let us all remember the name Ahmed Al Ahmed, a heroic bystander who intervened on behalf of others to save lives," Kaiman told the crowd during the lighting, referencing the Muslim immigrant who reports say disarmed one of the shooting suspects.

