Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thousands lose power in Tulsa; crews working on transformers near 31st and Lewis

Thousands lose power in Tulsa; crews working on transformers near 31st and Lewis
KJRH
Thousands lose power in Tulsa; crews working on transformers near 31st and Lewis
Thousands lose power in Tulsa; crews working on transformers near 31st and Lewis
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Around 5:30 PM on Dec. 14, thousands of homes and businesses went dark across parts of midtown Tulsa.

2 NEWS was among the businesses affected along Brookside and immediately received reports of outages in nearby neighborhoods and at Utica Square.

The PSO outage map showed thousands of outages across multiple neighborhoods, stretching as far north as 15th street and as far south as 51st, from Riverside to Sheridan.

In some areas, such as Harvard at the Broken Arrow Expressway, traffic lights were out while streetlights remained on.

2 NEWS spotted a power crew working on a transformer near 31st and Lewis, with southbound lanes blocked off by police. We are working to learn if this is the source of the outage.

Thousands lose power in Tulsa; crews working on transformers near 31st and Lewis

In a post on Facebook, PSO asked customers to report outages at psoklahoma.com/outages/, and stay away from downed powerlines.

2 NEWS will bring you updates on the outage, on-air and online, as they become available.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US