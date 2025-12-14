TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Christmas Parade rang in its 99th year.

Tulsans like Adam Lewis said they're happy to be able to attend while being a part of the Christmas cheer.

WATCH: Tulsa Christmas Parade celebrates a memorable 99th year:

Thousands come out to watch Tulsa Christmas Parade

"It's a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit," said Lewis.

Katie Mouser said she specifically put time aside to make it to the parade.

" I love the tradition of spreading joy with my family," she said. "We made our own advent calendar and today's the day that we came for the parade."

While many families decide to enjoy the parade from the sidelines, there are others who prefer to be in it.

Charlie Larson designed two floats for the Christmas parade, with the help of students in decorating them.

"I do all the parades I can in Tulsa," he said. "In fact, the group of artists that come and do it, we try to make all the parades."

2 News also walked in the parade, touting the Weather Chaser while connecting with the community.

We'll see you at the next parade!

