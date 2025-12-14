McAlester starts 'McWinter Wonderland' tourism initiative

City of McAlester says it is filling a cup of cheer for all of eastern Oklahoma to come take in with what it calls the "McWinter Wonderland" initiative.

"A few years ago the old tourism manager and I kinda got together and decided to start this festival of trees," current city tourism manager Rebecca Kerns told 2 News in front of Arvest Park on Third Street.

Now, Kerns said, it's more than just trees from different businesses and non-profits to show a unique theme.

The downtown area now has a myriad of light displays to attract jolly good times around the holidays. But the new initiative calls on a more unified approach from everyone involved.

"The McWinter Wonderland initiative is an umbrella to put all of these together and really make a town-wide unified community holiday town," Kerns said.

The tourism manager said it's a chance to shine a new light with lots of lights – and awards.

The Speedy Fox Shop owner Billy Fox told 2 News he's already on board with the initiative by being the official trophy supplier of Best House, Best Business, and Best Tree, and many others.

"(I'm glad) just glad to be involved," Fox said. "All the small businesses around here, we all take pride in helping each other out and (it's) just my little part to be able to help out."

At the end of the day (or night, in this case), Kerns said it's about community pride. She asks for all local shops, churches, organizations and more to get in touch with the tourism office.

"Really show something- show people what we're about," she said.

