TULSA, Okla. — A small interfaith gathering called together for the first time at Trinity Episcopal Church in Tulsa Oct. 30 with hopes to make a statement to the rest of Green Country.

"Our faith compels us to resist the fear and dehumanization we see in the treatment of our fellow human beings," Rev. Chris Moore of Fellowship Congregation United Church of Christ said during the opening of the immigration-themed prayer vigil. He also chairs the board of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, which he says hosted the vigil for a simple reason.

WATCH: 'Welcome the stranger': Tulsa interfaith vigil advocates for immigrant community

"We see a very clear directive from scripture that we are to welcome the stranger, that our response to immigrants needs to be a particular one and that is a faith-based statement," Rev. Moore told 2 News.



Gloria Boos is a member of Moore's congregation and attended the vigil.

"I have a lot of compassion for people that I feel are being persecuted unfairly," Boos said. "And I want to welcome the immigrants to our country. We've done that forever and I don't know why we should change that now."

Among the small crowd was former Tulsa city councilor Crista Patrick.

"Enough is enough. And I stand with my family, both the born (U.S. citizen) ones and the not born ones," Patrick said. "We have to come together and embrace each other and protect each other."

Perhaps the boldest voice among those who turned out came from Bernard Dreyer.

"I was born in France under Nazi occupation. We got saved by Americans," Dreyer told 2 News. "Immigrants make America (great). We are all immigrants. And I am a Christian, a real Christian. And what I see everywhere is not biblical. It's against the Bible. And that offends me."

Rev. Moore said the interfaith vigil will likely be held monthly. The next is planned for B'nai Emunah synagogue on Nov. 20.

