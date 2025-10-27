'Can't give up': East Tulsa business sales down 40% amid immigration fears

TULSA, Okla. — The heart of Tulsa's Hispanic business community is beating a little slower these days.

Immigration concerns have created an atmosphere of uncertainty in east Tulsa that's keeping customers away from the shops and restaurants that depend on their sales.

“You don’t have people, you don’t have sales, it’s that simple," said Leandro Daic, owner of 5 de Mayo Bakery. "I always say customers make a business success, you don’t have no customers, you don’t have nothing.”

Daic opened his dessert shop with high hopes and big dreams. The area around 21st and Garnett had attracted him specifically because of its vibrant energy and rich culture.

His family business has been serving Green Country decadent treats for four years, but lately, it's been a quieter operation. Daic said fears of ICE agents being in the area has put fear in the are and sales on pause.

"I talk with different friends that own Mexican businesses around here and they tell me yeah, his sales have been down," Daic said.

His own business has been hit particularly hard, with sales dropping by approximately 30-40%—though he suspects the actual impact may be even worse.

"Probably more but that's my calculation," he said.

While many business owners in the area said they're experiencing similar challenges, they didn't want to speak with 2 News for fear of making things worse.

For Daic, however, staying quiet isn't an option. His livelihood depends on his business, and he believes speaking out is necessary.

"We're just here to work," he said. "We're honest persons, and it's the only thing we ask, for work only."

Beyond the financial impact, Daic has noticed some regular customers disappearing from his daily routine.

"I always focus on who come to my business all the time and if I don't see him in a few weeks, I start to worry about where he is, why he's not coming," he said. “Before being a business owner, I’m a father too. So, every time we lose a people, I not only lost a customer, his kids lost their father.”

Despite the significant set back, Daic is determined to keep their doors open and oven warm to make ends meet. He keeps in mind those who may no longer have that option.

"I can't give up," said Daic.

When asked if he thought the financial defficit could force him to close, Daic said he's not there yet. Should things get that severe, he said they will explore deliveries and other ways to stay afloat.

