Former Mayor Kathy Taylor's husband, Bill Loebeck, dies at 85

TULSA, Okla. — William E. Lobeck, Jr. passed away on Dec. 16 at 85 years old.

Loebeck was married to former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor. He's remembered for his entrepreneurial instincts and his giving nature through the Loebeck-Taylor Family Foundation.

Loebeck helped build the car rental business through Thrifty, Dollar, National and Alamo.

He and Taylor married on July 30, 1994.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to the Alzheimer's Association Oklahoma Chapter, the Philbrook Museum of Art, or Old Dominion University.

Read his full obituary.

