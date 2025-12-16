Skiatook family rescued by Osage Co. deputy

SKIATOOK, Okla. — An Osage Co. deputy woke a family up during a mobile home fire in Skiatook early on Dec. 16.

Skiatook fire officials say the deputy saw the fire as he was driving past the home just after 2 a.m.

The family left the trailer, but their two dogs were still inside.

Fire crews were able to rescue both dogs.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

