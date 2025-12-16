Tulsa Dream Center aims to give out more than 20,000 toys at annual Christmas Mall event

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center is preparing for its annual Christmas Mall event, where thousands of families can receive free toys and gifts to ensure every child in Tulsa has presents under the tree this Christmas.

Last year, the organization distributed over 20,000 toys during the event. This year, they plan to exceed that number, continuing their mission to make sure no child goes without during the holiday season.

The Tulsa Dream Center is filled with pallets of toys, including high-tech items like sound glasses with built-in speakers that can stream music and make phone calls. These gifts will be distributed free to families throughout Tulsa.

"Today for our team, we just wanted to have a day that we're serving outside of our office," said one volunteer. "I truly believe in the vision of what Tulsa Dream Center is doing, and the season is so much about giving that we want to make sure for our team that we're spending time giving."

The Christmas Mall event relies on volunteers to help distribute gifts to thousands of Tulsa children. Families interested in receiving gifts or individuals wanting to volunteer can find more information here.

The Tulsa Dream Center's Christmas Mall represents one of the largest toy distribution efforts in the area, helping ensure that financial hardship doesn't prevent children from experiencing the joy of Christmas morning.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

