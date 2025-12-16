FOSTERING JOY: Foster care nonprofit spreads holiday cheer with gifts for kids

TULSA, Okla. — Fostering Connections, a nonprofit organization in Green Country, is working to ensure no child in foster care goes without a gift this holiday season, serving almost 1,100 wish lists annually through their holiday program.

The organization serves seven counties in Green Country, providing clothing, toys, and books for children in out-of-home care throughout the year. When December arrives, they partner with Oklahoma Human Services to spread holiday joy to vulnerable children, called "Fostering Joy."

Local News Tulsa's Angel Tree needs toys for Santa's workshop Emma Burch

"We serve kiddos that are living in out-of-home care, so most commonly it might be a child that is placed in foster care, but we also serve guardianship, kinship, and also families doing safety plans or trial reunifications," Margaret Wish, the executive director of Fostering Connections, said.

Last year, the OKDHS served over 5,300 wish lists, and this year's numbers are tracking similarly high.

Almost 1,100 children in the Fostering Connections system can submit up to five holiday wishes. Local shoppers can pick a child from the online Wishlist and purchase items, but some children still need sponsors.

"Kiddos that we have left to fulfill are going to be fulfilled through Amazon Wish Lists. We have a page on our website where we keep 10 kids' wish lists, and every time a child is fulfilled, we replace it with another," Wish said.

Local News Tulsa Dream Center to give out more than 20,000 toys at Christmas Mall event CJ Maclin

Community members can help by visiting the organization's website and clicking on the Fostering Joy Child Wishlist. After selecting a child to shop for, donors can either drop off presents at the resource center at 3326 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74135, or have them shipped directly to the family's home in time for Christmas.

"You're helping children who have no control of the situation that they're in realize that they're seen, valued, and cared for, and that to me is like the magic of this time of the year," a representative said.

Present pickup for families in Tulsa and Wagoner Counties is scheduled for December 17 and 18.

To see the wishlists, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

