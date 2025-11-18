'How can I serve them best?': Vanguard Academy students help fight hunger

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two Broken Arrow students are working to make a difference in their community during the school day.

They’re championing their neighbors in need by making sure they don’t go hungry.

As Penelope Mitchell and Jilian Jedamski make their way through the halls of Vanguard Academy, they’re checking on food donations in several different classrooms.

Started out of a class project focused on homelessness and need, it quickly turned into a practical way to help their neighbors.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always had such a big heart for people that are in need,” said Jilian Jedamski.

Jedamski and Mitchell say they came up with the idea of a school wide food driver after some research.

They learned one in four children in Eastern Oklahoma struggles with hunger and 53% of working families don’t have enough to get by.

“All of my classmates are they hungry,” asked Penelope Mitchell? “What can I do for them? How can I serve them best?”

“To me that really hurt my heart knowing that could be someone in my school, my classmates,” said Jedamski.

It wasn’t just the statistics on hunger, but the overwhelming need for food this November – through the government shutdown and the upcoming holidays.

“Especially with Thanksgiving coming up and the SNAP benefits being taken away that’s such a great need for families,” said Jedamski.

They’re collecting donations until Nov. 20, and all of the food will go to Broken Arrow Neighbors, the non-profit that’s been instrumental in feeding this community.

They started the food drive on Nov. 12, the first day a student donated 80 items. Their biggest contribution to date has been 126 items brining their total to 400 pieces of food so far.

“It’s just amazing to see what other people are willing to give,” said Jedamski.

For the sophomores, they’re grateful to be able to make a difference in the walls of their school.

“It’s really amazing that I can make an impact as a high school student,” said Mitchell.

