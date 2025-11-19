Tulsa man celebrates 90 days sober after second chance at Eden Village recovery

TULSA, Okla. — For most of James Sims' life, substances have been his escape from reality.

The journey that brought him to Eden Village has been marked by adventure, but struggle, relapse, and ultimately, hope.

"Oh I started young, young, young," said Sims. "Alcohol was the worst but that led to hard drugs."

Before moving into Eden Village in February, Sims had completed two stints in rehabilitation programs, each teaching him something new about his addiction.

For about six months, Sims lived by Eden Village's rules, staying clean and sober while building a life of stability he'd never experienced before. But one drink on an August night almost cost him everything.

"Started feeling good and usually I'd stop there and go to bed," he said. "Well, that night I didn't stop there."

One drink became more, and more became chaos. The familiar pattern of addiction quickly took hold.

"I got to drinking even more and all of a sudden, I wasn't looking for the other stuff, but it showed up and by then, it's too late," said Sims.

The next day, Sims knew he had to make a change.

He made the rounds, apologizing to the team at Eden Village and the rest of his community.

"I was apologizing to neighbors that didn’t even know what was going on," Sims explained. "They said 'what are you talking about?' And I said, 'don't worry about it, just accept it and go on,' because I felt bad. That’s not what we’re trying to do here, and I knew it.”

Before it could be suggested by someone else, Sims knew he needed to get help.

He said he was met with more grace than he could have expected. Instead of kicking him out, the Eden Village team gave Sims a second chance.

They told him to get the care he needed, and they would be there for him when he returned. That moment of someone believing in him changed everything.

"Knowing that I had somewhere to come back to was life changing," said Sims. "Knowing that they cared enough to hold this place for me, not just saying, 'you screwed up, get,' which is what we're used to... I love this place, these people and I don't want to do that again to them."

Sims took his last drink on August 19.

When 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen sat down with him on Nov. 19, he had reached a significant milestone.

"Today is what? November… So, 90 days," he said.

When asked how he felt about reaching three months of sobriety, Sims reflected on his progress with pride.

"It's actually pretty cool… haven't touched a drop since," he said.

This time feels different for Sims.

He wants to live the rest of his life differently, enjoying quiet moments on his porch, clean, sober and at peace.

"What's the opposite of addiction?" Sims asked. "Connection. And I'm making some here, and that's what helps," Sims said.

