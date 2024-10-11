'Beyond failure': Resident sees his future inch closer as Eden Village homes are set in place

TULSA, Okla. — It has taken nearly a year and a half to get here, but Eden Village's first pod of nine homes is set.

The tiny home community has set out to be a game changer for people in Tulsa experiencing homelessness.

2 News has been bringing you updates on the progress since April 2022.

For people like Donald Schlupe, this is exactly what he's been looking for.

“When you’re homeless, you want to chase every lead to see, you know, and time after time after time, I find the rent is way out of my price range, but that’s not the end, you just have to keep looking," he said. "So to come out here and they say ‘Yeah you can rent a brand new house for $300 a month, I’m like 'No way!' Yes way.”

He was one of the very first approved residents of Eden Village. Schlupe made sure to be on-site to watch the homes, including his, be placed on their foundations.

Schlupe has been dealing with homelessness on and off for 18 years, since his marriage unraveled. After putting in the work, he's ready to take this next step into an independent and successful future.

He grew up painting houses with his father, and holds onto that dream of living in one of his own.

“I still have a desire for a larger home, this is not permanent for me so don’t assume ‘oh these people who are moving here are looking for a handout, or they’re at the low end of the spectrum.’ Don’t assume that,” he said.

Bringing this safe space for Tulsa's most vulnerable population is no easy task.

Molly Krumme is one of the many volunteers who are critical to getting the site ready for the residents to receive their keys.

“I'm just in constant prayer that this is just going to be a wonderful answer for a lot of people.”

She's done just about everything, from sweeping the community center to laying sod around the property, even working through resident applications.

“You can just see so much need and hurt that these people had that they needed more than just four walls around them,” Krumme said.



With a heart for philanthropy, though, she took her support for the project one step further.

“I have sponsored a house out here and my resident will be Angie... I don’t know a lot about her, but I do know that she likes pink and pizza so I’m going to see if I can take care of that,” she said. "We, sponsors, hope to be a part of these peoples lives, not just by giving them a house, but by coming and being family to them.”

Once the west Tulsa community is complete, 63 homeless individuals will have a brand new roof over their heads.

The first pod of nine homes is nearly complete, with a second under construction.

But people like Krumme, can't do it alone.

“There is still so much do that coming out and laying sod, or planting a tree or painting a house… There’s plenty,” she said.

That's where the community comes in. The more hands on deck, the quicker Eden Village can reach it's goal of creating a city where no one sleeps outside.

Here's how you can help.



Sponsor a home Become a village builder Donate Volunteer to help in other ways

And for those who may be considering applying for a second chance at life....

“Anybody that’s been down low and depressed and homeless and living under a tree, this is very healing," Schlupe said. "But they will have to heal themselves, they have to believe in themselves and reach out. It is a two way street.”

