Amber Marie chosen to decorate White House for Christmas

WASHINGTON D.C. — Tulsa-based designer Amber Marie will be one of several designers decorating the White House for the 2025 holiday season.

Amber Marie is the founder of Amber Marie & Company, a boutique that's been in Tulsa since 2004.

“Being selected to contribute to the White House holiday decor is an incredible honor,” said Marie. “It’s a call to create meaningful beauty at the heart of our nation’s history, and I’m humbled and thrilled to participate.”

Marie is the daughter of a U.S. veteran and the granddaughter of an immigrant. She said she proudly carried a deep love for America and the opportunities it presents.

A limited number of designers are chosen from across the country to decorate the White House each year.

