William's Route 66 Marathon 20th anniversary weekend kicking off on Nov. 21

TULSA, Okla. — The 20th anniversary of the Williams Route 66 Marathon is drawing one of the largest crowds organizers have ever seen, with around 7,000 runners expected to participate in various races throughout the weekend.

It is also the kickoff of the centennial for Oklahoma. Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell will be attending the races.

The festivities begin Friday, Nov. 21, with a run expo at Arvest Convention Center. Then Saturday, Nov. 22, with a 5K race, mascot dash, and 1-mile fun run. On Sunday, November 23, the main events begin at 8 a.m., featuring half-marathon, full-marathon, and relay races.

This year's event has attracted international attention, with runners traveling from 10 different countries, including France, Bermuda, and Morocco. Participants from 45 states will also compete in the anniversary celebration.

Among the local runners is Amanda Vavra, a mother of three who began running just one year ago as an activity to share with her son and husband. Now she's preparing to tackle her first-ever marathon on Sunday.

Amanda Vavra

"Being able to just use my body for things that I enjoy has been really amazing, and my favorite part of running is that you never really think…I've been so surprised at how far I'm able to go, how fast I'm able to go, and a lot of times, if you would ask me before the race, 'Are you confident you could do that? ' I'd be like, Absolutely not. So, it's always fun to go out and surprise yourself," Vavra said.

The marathon has become a family affair for the Vavra's. Her husband and son will join the Saturday 5K race while she focuses on Sunday's full marathon.

"Like we've gotten this far. I just want to get to the start line with a healthy body, no minor aches and pains, good weather, you know, good vibes, so. Yeah, this week is just about like celebrating. We did the hard work. I love that. It'll be great," Vavra said.

Route 66 Marathon

Road closures will begin at 5 a.m. Sunday for the marathon, with temporary restrictions as runners reach each mile marker throughout the course.

Route 66 Marathon

On Friday, runners will go to the Arvest Convention Center to pick up their runner packets from 11 am to 7 p,m and Saturday, 9 am to 6 pm.

Registration for the event reached 98% capacity, though a few spots remain available for last-minute participants.

For more information on the races, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

