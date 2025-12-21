PAWNEE, Okla. — The Pawnee police department upgraded its dispatch center with a new antenna and radio equipment. Troy Choplin, with the city, donated two antennas.

He said it was possible because departments were working together to improve public safety, which will be ready by Jan 1 2026.

WATCH: Pawnee Police expanding radio communications through donations:

Annetta Franks said it was no surprise in her community.

"Everybody works together, absolutely everybody," said Franks.

Choplin said this was an excellent step for a brighter future.

"This is awesome, this is the first of many improvements," said Choplin.

Choplin told 2 News that the donated materials saved the city nearly $30,000.

"In the rural communities, everybody has to work with each other, and it takes a village," said Choplin.

Choplin said the issues began with the spring wildfires, when they were overloaded with staff trying to communicate on the same channel.

"I'm just glad that we're able to get it. It's been a long time coming for Pawnee," said Choplin.

He said staff can now communicate across multiple channels for different emergencies and reach wider areas.

Franks said she appreciated the city's effort.

"All I can say is I feel very grateful that they've gone through all of the trouble and all of the work," said Franks.

