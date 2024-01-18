Illegal marijuana trove, worth $500,000, found in Bixby 'stash house'

BIXBY, Okla. — $500,000 worth of marijuana is what authorities found in a "stash house" near 88th and Memorial in Bixby.

The house is located in an affluent neighborhood, where the marijuana may have come close to the price of the home it was found in.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s Organized Crime Task Force led the way, with help from multiple agencies to make the bust.

They first received the info from the Attorney General’s Illegal Marijuana Tipline. Authorities served two warrants in Muskogee and later seized the marijuana in the Bixby house.

“The best way to eliminate organized criminal activity in Oklahoma is for agencies statewide to work together with the common goal of driving out these offenders," Drummond said "That is exactly what happened here.”

One neighbor, Lyle Redding, has lived in town for decades and near the "stash house" for more than 20 years.

"I just heard the neighbor talking about it," Redding said, "There’s not many places you can go where you don’t hear about drugs. We’ve never had any major problem over here."

Five arrests were made in the bust, and four of them, according to Drummond, are in the country illegally. That’s another sticking point for the AG.

“The border crisis is imperiling public safety in our state,” Drummond said.

"I don’t know how to take care of it myself, I don’t know how the president is going to take care of it," Redding said, "Something is going to have to happen."

Drummond said his task force, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, are committed to cracking down on illegal pot operations. Redding is trusting them.

"As long as we’ve been here, it’s been good. As far as I know," Redding said.

2 News contacted the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and the other agencies involved. Some didn't reach out, while others were not prepared to speak.

