OK Attorney General creates task force to target illegal cannabis grow operations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond created an Organized Crime Task Force to fight a rise in illegal cannabis grow operations.

The task force also includes the creation of a citizen tipline for people to report suspicious activity related to unlicensed operations.

“Illegal marijuana grows are responsible for an alarming influx of organized crime into our communities, particularly from Mexican drug cartels and Chinese crime syndicates,” Drummond said. “I have made it a priority to wipe out these illicit operators and this task force is a crucial component to driving out criminals and ensuring public safety.”

The task force will work with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN), the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and other state agencies to investigate crimes related to illegal grow operations, including human trafficking and the distribution of deadly drugs such as fentanyl.

Anyone with information about suspected illegal grow operations can submit a tip here.

Tips can also be sent to illegalgrow@oag.ok.gov and reporters can be anonymous.

