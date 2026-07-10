'THE SPIRIT OF OKLAHOMA!' Cherokee artist restores landmark to honor father's legacy

PRYOR, Okla. — Through tiny brushstrokes, Traci Rabbit is honoring her hometown, her heritage, and her father.

The professional artist and Cherokee National Treasure is restoring a landmark mural on the Mayes County Courthouse in Pryor — and she's doing it for free.

"I'm not only doing this for my community — I'm doing this for my family," Rabbit said.

KJRH

The mural is the largest work Traci completed alongside her father, famed artist and Cherokee National Treasure Bill Rabbit. The two spent a year hand-painting it in 1999. It stands on a wall between shade trees in front of the Mayes County courthouse.

Traci's love of art traces back to childhood, watching her father work.

"He was internationally known, but he was so proud to be from Pryor and his art was viewed internationally. You know, from the White House to the Vatican and just all over," Rabbit said.

Bill Rabbit passed away in 2012. Traci described him as more than a celebrated artist.

"He was an exceptional human being as well as an exceptional parent," Rabbit said.

Former Pryor Mayor Jimmy Tramel said the mural has been a gathering place for the community for decades.

"This is a landmark for the city of Pryor, there's no doubt," Tramel said.

While the mural’s paint has faded over time, Tramel said the mural's meaning is still vibrant.

"It's God and Country! It's Native American! This is the spirit of Oklahoma," Tramel said.

Traci began the mural restoration in May, working on it in her spare time alongside running Rabbit Gallery and preparing for major national art shows. She even skipped one show to get started. Oklahoma’s wet June has pushed back her timeline, and she is now about 75% finished. She plans to touch up both sides of the mural.

"The hardest part honestly was recreating the people because they were gone, they were gone, so I was working from reference photos. And there were times I would be working down here, and sit under the shade tree and say, 'OK, Dad, what's the next step? You're going to have to help me because it's gone,' and without a doubt, I'd take a break and come back and know where to start — so I know he was spiritually helping me out on the other side. I have no doubt," Rabbit said.

The last element Traci will restore is the original signature that reads — "Bill and Traci 1999."

Tramel said Bill Rabbit would have been proud to see his daughter carry on their shared work.

"He'd be tickled. That's the best way to put it — he'd be tickled looking down, saying ‘that's my daughter,’" Tramel said.

Traci said she feels her father's presence every time she picks up a brush.

"I just... know he's proud," Rabbit said.

Traci's art is featured in numerous national parks, and she is also honored as a Cherokee National Treasure. She hopes to have the mural complete by spring. You can find the mural at 1 Court Place in Pryor.

Here’s a link to Rabbit Gallery and Studios to learn more about the Rabbit’s story and their work: https://billandtracirabbit.com/.

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