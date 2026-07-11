MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Green Country Behavioral Health Services received a grant of a little more than $100,000 from the City of Muskogee Foundation to help people transitioning out of homelessness furnish their new homes with essential household items.

The funding will provide transition kits that can include cleaning supplies, soap, beds, furniture, and other basic necessities for people moving into permanent housing.

WATCH: New grant will help Muskogee residents transition out of homelessness

New grant will help Muskogee residents transition out of homelessness

Stephen Defevaugh, who is currently staying at the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee, said the assistance would make a meaningful difference as he works toward stable housing.

“It would mean a lot to me. I can’t do nothing but be thankful,” Defevaugh said.

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Keith Harlin, chief strategy officer for Green Country Behavioral Health Services, said the organization applied for the grant after the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health reduced funding in 2025.

Harlin said the grant will allow the organization to provide kits for up to 100 people transitioning into permanent housing.

“Things that we take for granted that we can go pick up, this constitutes a step toward finality for them,” Harlin said.

Harlin said anyone transitioning into housing who needs one of the kits can contact Green Country Behavioral Health Services at 918-682-8407.

Defevaugh said the supplies represented an opportunity to move forward.

“It would be a lot of help financially. I mean, because when you’re in a bind, it’s hard to get out of,” Defevaugh said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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