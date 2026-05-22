"Have a good, safe weekend": Officials stress safety for Memorial Day weekend

MANNFORD, Okla. — Law enforcement and park officials urged Oklahomans to stay safe on the water as thousands prepare to head to lakes across the state for Memorial Day weekend.

At Keystone Lake, troopers and park rangers said they expected heavy crowds throughout the holiday weekend for boating, swimming, and camping.

Officials said busy weekends on the water can also bring dangerous situations if visitors are not prepared.

“We’re looking for life jackets, we’re looking for fire extinguishers and sound producing devices,” park ranger Drake Boone said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Division are reminding visitors to wear properly fitting, Coast Guard approved life jackets anytime they’re out on the water.

Marine enforcement troopers said they will be patrolling lakes across Oklahoma throughout the weekend checking boats and making sure people are following safety precautions.

“Drink responsibly wear your PFD and just have a good safe weekend and hopefully you leave the same way you came,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Ryan Griffith said.

Officials also encouraged people to pay close attention to changing weather conditions before heading onto the water.

Boone said safety remains the top priority for park rangers throughout the holiday weekend.

“We want people to be able to come home and to their families we don’t want any incidents to happen we want you to be safe,” Boone said.

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