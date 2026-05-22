CHARLES PAGE: Neighbors offer ideas for improvement

TULSA, Okla. — Angela Keith calls the Charles Page neighborhood home. She spent the last 40 years in West Tulsa. Now, she’s looking to the next 40 years of her neighborhood.

“A lot of it is caring. A lot of it is the fact that we’re a community. And we’re trying to make it more of a community,” Keith said.

Thursday night, she and her neighbors had the chance to shape that future.

$1.5 million is on the table, from Improve Our Tulsa funds. In the grand scheme of city development projects, $1.5 million is not a significant sum, forcing John Hetherington’s team at the Tulsa Planning office to dial in on the most key projects.

“I would say it would be a variety of things. Certainly, there’d be some improvements in the parks, in addition to the playground equipment and shelters that are already on the way, but probably, bike racks or trash cans and such. But the sidewalk gaps would be quite a lot of money, and there’s quite a lot of filling in to do,” Hetherington said.

2 News Oklahoma listened to Keith’s ideas for the neighborhood.

“Let’s have a bike trail. Which we have. But we need a walking trail, around some of our parks. Then we need to enclose our sidewalks. So that we can walk with our animals and with our children, or our grandchildren,” Keith said.

“This is one of several neighborhood programs that we operate,” Hetherington said.

Tulsans can see things that came from similar processes, in other neighborhoods, like speed-humps.

“It’s a very physical, visible change in the neighborhood,” Hetherington said.

Neighbors said sidewalks and parks are a big point of emphasis for them.

“Because people are trying to get out and meet their neighbors, too. They’re not only trying to meet their neighbors, but they’re trying to get healthy. And for some people that’s very important,” Keith said.

Neighbors who could not attend the workshop are invited to fill out this survey to offer their ideas for improvement.

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