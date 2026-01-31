Tulsans gather downtown to protest ICE actions

TULSA, Okla. — A group of protesters gathered in downtown Tulsa on the afternoon of Jan 30 to voice concerns about federal immigration enforcement and to show solidarity with residents in Minnesota.

The demonstration took place near 6th Street and Boston Avenue and was organized by Indivisible Tulsa County, a local political advocacy group that says it encourages civic engagement and peaceful protest.

“I think what’s happening in our country right now is really concerning,” said protester Tori Ross.

Organizers said the rally was part of a broader effort to speak out against what they view as injustice tied to Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions.

Kat Thomas, a member of Indivisible Tulsa County, said the group aims to motivate people to get involved through voting, community forums, and demonstrations.

“I love when everybody can come out and just make some noise,” Thomas said. “We’re going to keep it up. We have other events coming up, educational forums, and more opportunities for people to stand up for their neighbors," said Thomas.

Another protester, Cain Graham, said the turnout reflected growing concern among Tulsans.

“It’s nice to see Tulsa coming together to say we’re against wrongdoing and injustice that’s affecting a lot of our communities,” Graham said.

The protest came just hours after Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement praising federal immigration officials for a new enforcement strategy in Minnesota.

In his statement, Stitt said Oklahoma’s cooperation with federal authorities resulted in more than 1,250 criminal immigrants being turned over in the past year, ranking third highest in the nation. He added that his administration supports immigration reform to provide clarity and certainty for the workforce.

Throughout the afternoon, the demonstration in Tulsa remained peaceful, with participants holding signs, chanting, and gathering along downtown streets.

Indivisible Tulsa County said it plans to continue hosting events focused on civic engagement and policy education in the coming months.

