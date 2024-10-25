VOTE FOR INOLA: Longhorns vie for $2M award from T-Mobile

INOLA, Okla. — The Inola Longhorns are currently in third place in the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights competition.

More than 1,700 schools in small towns nationwide entered to compete.

Earlier this month, 2 News shared Inola was one of 16 schools to advance — earning them $25,000 in grant money.

This is in addition to $5,000 for new equipment and sports gear.

But the Longhorns aren't done yet. Their eyes are on the grand prize of over $1.5 million.

