Hundreds of lucky fans in line for 'secret' All-American Rejects Tulsa concert

TULSA, Okla. — More than 750 fans of Oklahoma pop punk band The All-American Rejects crowded the Wompa coworking and event building off Charles Page Boulevard on July 14.

The event was part of the band's "House Party Tour", which keeps its specific locations a "dirty little secret" except to select fans who RSVP online and get in free.

"I was not expecting this because they said they're sending out the invites ending at 4:00, but I got mine at 5:00," All-American Rejects fan Luke Revard told 2 News while waiting in line before the show.

The venue of choice was revealed just a day after the band played at a skating rink in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

While Tulsa is "Top of the World" for a unique Monday night, there was plenty of private security, Tulsa police officers, and EMSA present for those in line on the sidewalk. An EMSA representative even handed out ice bags to those waiting in the heat.



City of Tulsa told 2 News since Wompa is a private event venue it does not need special permitting processes, no different from Cain's Ballroom or other venues in town.

The All-American Rejects were formed in 1999 in Stillwater.

