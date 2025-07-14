'Rollercoaster' section of Creek Turnpike over Haikey Creek to be fixed by 2027

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is starting a $72 million bridge rehabilitation project in Broken Arrow over Haikey Creek in October. People described the road as bumpy, dangerous, and like a roller coaster.

Chelsea Forehand lives in Broken Arrow and often drives on the turnpike.

"I think it's very surprising for people that haven't been on it before because you're like, woah, ok," said Forehand.

Jessica Lyle with OTA said they're replacing the concrete beams on the bridge and smoothing out the road.

Lyle said traffic will be open during construction, but narrowed to one lane in each direction. Regan Coder also drives on the turnpike often.

"I'm actually really excited, I drive over it every day I work on Memorial… So it'll be really exciting to be able to drive and not feel like I'm going to go off the edge of the road," said Coder.

Lyle told 2 News that in 2024, about 33,000 cars drove on the bridges every day. She added it's been slowly growing each month -- contributing to the wear and tear of the road.

People in Broken Arrow said on top of getting a smoother ride, they're getting a safer one, too.

"Dangerous, especially when it's wet, because it seems to like slide a little when you take that turn… It's just a little too curvy," said Forehand.

Questions about the curve were on people's minds.

"I don't know how they're fixing it, are they still going to have it curvy or are they going to straighten it?" said Forehand.

2 News brought this question to Lyle.

"We're not going to be addressing the curve that the bridges have, that's how it was designed… We're excited to get it started, and we can definitely say it'll be a much smoother ride," said Lyle.

Lyle said the project is expected to finish in the summer of 2027. However, they made a deal with their contractors to try to finish it in the spring of 2027.

"It'll be fun to see it fixed and be able to drive to work on a smooth road," said Coder.

