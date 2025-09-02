'Got pretty much the toolbox full': OK fire departments meet Turley’s gear need

TURLEY, Okla. — Several Oklahoma fire departments have stepped up to fill a critical need for Turley Fire and Rescue, providing essential safety equipment to keep volunteer firefighters protected.

Coleton Erickson has been a volunteer firefighter for more than seven years, but he just finished his first month working at Turley Fire and Rescue.

“It really needed help needed more people to come in and make sure we could staff the trucks and get people on scene as quick as possible,” said Coleton Erickson.

His mom and brother live in town, so he wanted to make sure they were protected – along with their 2,200 neighbors. He says as one of 13 volunteers, it’s their mission to put the community first, so he’s grateful to know someone is watching out for them.

“All the departments coming together to make sure everybody is safe and can get the job done,” said Erickson.

Half a dozen Oklahoma Departments pitched in to make sure Turley had newer bunker gear: FAIC Fire Department, Silver City Fire Department, Frontier Shores Fire Department, Tulsa Fire Department, Avant Volunteer Fire Department, Coweta Fire Department.

“Make sure they have the right tools to do the job and this time we’ve got pretty much the toolbox full,” said Fire Chief Nelson Sager.

2 News first reported on Aug. 29, that the fire department was in desperate need of new equipment. Some of their current gear was up to 15 years old.

The Fire Chief says he was worried the gear was so old that firefighters would get hurt. On September 2, he was overwhelmed with gratitude because of the donations.

“Wow, we have been very well blessed,” said Chief Sager.

Chief Sager says it’ll take a while to sift through all the gear but it could be between 25-30 sets.

The department doesn’t bring in much money less than $30,000 a year just through dues. Chief Sager says that’s why donations make all the difference.

“Just totally overwhelming,” said Chief Sager. “Blessed to have this much help from our fellow firefighters.”

