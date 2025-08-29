Turley Fire desperately needs new safety gear to protect volunteer firefighters

TURLEY, Okla. — The Turley Fire Department is in desperate need of new bunker gear. The fire chief said some of their gear is 15 years old.

“We love our community,” said Turley Fire Chief Nelson Sager. “We want to see the community thrive.”

Turley Fire Chief Nelson Sager has been fighting fires for four decades. It’s a passion for him as he serves his hometown, but it’s not always easy.

“It’s been a hard struggle out here,” said Chief Sager.

KJRH

Right now, their critical need is new bunker gear. With 13 volunteers keeping 2,200 people and businesses safe, it’s top priority.

“It’s very valuable equipment, mainline equipment, about as important as this truck,” said Chief Sager. “That’s what protects each individual.”

The chief says Turley firefighters handle 500 to 600 calls a year. He found equipment that was dated as far back as 2010.

He says most of the bunker gear should only be used about 8 to 10 years and at this point it’s a safety issue for his firefighters.

“I see firefighters getting hurt,” said Chief Sager. “It weighs heavily on me. So, I just gotta make sure they’re taken care of the best that we can.”

The fire department only gets money through dues. The chief says about 20% of their coverage area pays the leaving them with an operating budget of less than $30,000 a year. That money mainly pays the utility bills, insurance, and equipment fixes. There’s none left to overhaul their gear and the six grants Chief Sager has applied for were all denied.

“It’s gotten to the point where we’ve done exhausted almost every avenue we can, said Chief Sager.

He’s asking for monetary help from the community or donated gear from other departments so all 13 of their volunteers can be safe when they go to keep others safe.

“We have to really watch out for them,” said Chief Sager.

He says they are on track to respond to more than 600 calls this year.

