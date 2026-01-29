Petition active for merging Berryhill and Turley fire response

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Fire officials from both Berryhill and Turley departments made their pitch to residents Jan. 28 for a merger to a single fire district.

"I can't stress this enough: we've been putting band-aids on bullet wounds for way too long," Turley Fire & Rescue board chairman Jeffrey Wilson told attendees. "Our station needs work, our trucks need work, and our guys are a revolving door of volunteers that are doing the best they can."

Wilson and Berryhill fire chief Michael Hall used the event inside O'Brien Park Community Center to explain the upsides of signing a petition to bring a Title 19 Fire Protection District to a vote on June 16 Election Day.

Linda Jobe signed the petition and told 2 News the consolidation of fire jurisdictions would benefit her family and reduce their homeowner's insurance costs.

"It would mean faster service (and) reliable service, whereas now we're just relying on volunteers, which, a volunteer is giving up their time," Jobe said.

The merger would make Turley Fire & Rescue able to pay a full-time staff plus get EMS services to both communities, Chief Hall previously told 2 News.



The respective fire departments hope to reach 450 signatures from Turley landowners by Feb. 10 to qualify it for the June 16 election.

Officials from Sperry and Country Corner fire departments also signaled support for the proposal.

"What happens if we do nothing and the fire department fails?" Jason Turley asked the two fire officials during the meeting. "Your insurance will go through the roof," Wilson answered. "And nobody you've probably talked to wants to be annexed by Tulsa, never mind the fact that (Tulsa Fire Department) does not want to annex us."

Jason Turley, who heads Turley Community Association, said he's undecided on a merger with Berryhill but does support it being up for a vote of the people.

"I'd like to see the numbers though, before I say yes at a vote," Turley said. "I'd like to see any kind of referendums that guarantee a specific amount that goes to Turley."

Jobe said she knows what she's telling her neighbors.

"It could be a difference of life and death (and) saving your property," Jobe said.

