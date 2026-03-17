ON CAMERA: Tulsa police release video from officer-involved shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Newly-released body cam footage gives more details from a deadly officer-involved shooting in Tulsa.

The shooting happened in November 2025. 2 News reported when the man involved, Scott Forrest, was identified by Tulsa police.

Tulsa officers responded to the apartment near 21st and Olympia when the victim called 911. She said that Forrest was holding her hostage.

That call turned into a standoff lasting several hours. New footage shows officers trying to engage with Forrest and persuade him to surrender.

"Scott, you need to come out here with nothing in your hands and talk to us before this gets worse," one officer was heard telling Forrest. "We need to have a conversation, Scott. Nothing in your hands and you'll be safe."

Within seconds, TPD says Forrest fired from inside the apartment. One round hits a shield, another sends debris into an officer's face.

The hostage was able to tell officers that Forrest had a gun to her face. Officers then reassessed their approach.

Several hours later, Forrest appeared in a window with a pistol, prompting special operations to shoot him.

The hostage was not harmed, and Forrest died at the scene.

The full video can be watched at the top of this article.

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