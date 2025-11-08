Barricaded suspect fires shots at officers in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a suspect barricaded in an apartment near 21st and Olympia in west Tulsa fired shots at officers. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Multiple agencies, including Tulsa police, firefighters, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, arrived on the scene around 12:15 PM on Nov. 8.

When 2 News arrived on scene, officers immediately asked crews to stay a reasonable distance from the scene. As other news agencies arrived, police pushed news crews even further back.

Around 1:30 PM, officers began blocking streets near 21st and Olympia.

Shortly before 2 PM, Tulsa Police Department's Special Operations Team arrived.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene gathering information and will provide updates as they become available.

