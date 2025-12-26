Health experts warn of increased winter virus risk during holiday travel season

TULSA, Okla. — Health experts are warning about an increased risk of getting sick during the holiday season as winter viruses circulate and more people gather in close quarters.

Infectious disease doctors say winter months put people at higher risk for viruses like COVID-19, flu and RSV. There are also gastrointestinal bugs like norovirus to watch out for.

Dr. Jarod Fox with Orlando Health says the combination of cold weather and indoor gatherings creates the perfect storm for virus transmission.

"We are gonna be, um, inside a lot more, especially a lot of places right now, the weather outside, um, as the song says, is frightful," Fox said.

To protect yourself, health experts recommend washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face and staying up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you're traveling by airplane or public transportation, doctors say wearing a mask can help decrease risk. And if you do get sick, stay home to help stop the spread.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

