TPD: Suspect in custody following deadly east Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting at a home near 31st street and highway 169 on the evening of May 3.

Police said they got the call about 7:15 p.m. that someone had been shot in the 10300 block of East 27th Street.

Arriving on scene, officers said they saw people fighting, and later learned it was neighors restraining the suspect who was attempting to leave.

At the scene, police said they found the body of a man in his 20s or 30s apparently killed by a gunshot.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police have not released the name of the suspect or the victim. Homicide detectives are investigating.

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