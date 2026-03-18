Sen. Mullin faces Senate confirmation hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Sen. Markwayne Mullin's confirmation hearing for Secretary of Homeland Security before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs starts March 18.

The committee is questioning Mullin and voting on whether to advance his nomination to the full Senate. If the committee votes to advance his nomination, the full Senate will then vote to confirm him by majority.

President Trump nominated Mullin in early March, after announcing Kristi Noem is moving to a different role.

Mullin served 10 years in the U.S. House, then won election to the Senate in 2022, taking over the seat once held by Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Mullin addressed his approach to the role ahead of the hearing.

"We're going to try to earn everybody's vote. I want people to understand I'm not - when I go into this position, yes, I'm a Republican, yes, I'm conservative, but the Department Homeland Security is to keep everybody regardless of if you support me, if you don't support me, regardless of what your thoughts are. I'm here to enforce the policies that Congress passed, and I - right now I'm part of it, but once I make that transition, my focus is to keep the homeland secure," Mullin said.

Mullin is expected to face tough questions from his former colleagues around U.S. immigration policy.

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