Mayor Nichols kicks off latest round of community conversations

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s mayor, Monroe Nichols kicked off his latest series of community conversations, drawing interested neighbors like Gabriel Todd.

“I think it’s really important to be involved in community and being the change that you wanna see. That’s what brought me out. If you wanna know what’s going on, if you wanna know how to make a change, come to events like this,” Todd said.

Todd joined his South Tulsa neighbors, Mayor Nichols and nearly all the city departments, inside Union High School’s UMAC.

The conversations flow freely, but, in essence, are grounded in the budget; how the city spends tax dollars.

“We’re now, almost 17 months into the administration. There’s a lot of things we started a conversation around last year, that people, obviously, were concerned about and they wanted updates on,” Nichols said.

Community Conversations are designed as an open forum. The way for citizens to directly connect with Mayor Nichols and leader from across the city.

Todd told 2 News Oklahoma what he planned to address with Nichols.

“One question that I would have for him, is to talk about the violence,” Todd said, “Violence is really important to me, to see a change that lessens the violence. Lessen the gun violence. Lessen the crime. Have more programs for youth.”

To that end, Nichols pointed to his recent budget proposal.

“Our investment to make sure we’re …. on that track to make this the safest big city in the country is a big part of our investments in that deal,” Nichols said.

57% of the general fund is dedicated to public safety.

REMAINING COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS

East Tulsa – Monday, May 11, Hannah Hall, 1801 S. Garnett Road, Tulsa, OK 74128

Midtown - Tuesday, May 26, The University of Tulsa, Allen Chapman Student Union, Great Hall, 3135 E. 5th Pl., Tulsa, OK, 74104

North Tulsa - Tuesday, June 9, 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. N., Tulsa, OK, 74106

West Tulsa - Tuesday, June 23, Tulsa Dream Center West Campus, 4122 W. 55th Pl., Tulsa, OK, 74107

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

