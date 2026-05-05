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Edmond police say 23 people were shot during mass attack at Arcadia Lake

23 people hurt following mass shooting at Arcadia Lake in Edmond
KJRH
23 people hurt following mass shooting at Arcadia Lake in Edmond
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EDMOND, Okla. — What started as a response to a complaint about loud music turned into a multi-agency response to a mass shooting, according to Edmond police.

Sergeant James Hamm shared updates in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Sunday's shooting at Arcadia Lake began as an altercation between several people at the event.

23 people were shot. Some victims had minor injuries and have already been released from the hospital. One victim remains in critical condition.

Some of the victims were not in the initial fight; they were in the crowd.

Investigators are searching for two suspects, though they are not releasing any identifying information about the pair.

Arcadia Lake party shooting sends 12 to hospital

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