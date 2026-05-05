'The Lowdown' season 2 filming begins in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Film crews are back in Collinsville, Oklahoma, shooting season 2 of "The Lowdown."

Filming began Friday on Main Street, where crews set up across from a local gas station and temporarily closed one local business to build production items for the series. Filming continued Tuesday in Collinsville, with additional shoots planned on Broadway before the production moves to Tulsa.

Collinsville will be transformed into the fictitious town of Woodrell, Oklahoma, for the series.

The Oklahoma Film and Music Office says season 1 of "The Lowdown" generated $42 million in direct state economic spending and nearly 2,000 jobs. The Filmed in Oklahoma Act, which offers film companies a 20% incentive on projects that film in the state, has generated $531 million in total economic impact statewide. "The Lowdown" qualifies for that incentive.

I walked up and down Main Street to see how film crews were setting up and spoke with several business owners who have been in the area for a long time. They said the production is an exciting opportunity for the community.

David Trulock, director of Mission on Main St., said:

"We're just so pleased that we can get that exposure and it's great for our economy. It drives businesses in and other people and even the crews and everything have to eat lunch here and everything else; so it's just a wonderful opportunity for us. Hopefully more people will pick us for their for their on-site locations. We're super excited."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

