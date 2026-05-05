HONORING FALLEN MISSIONARIES: Parents release book about couple killed in Haiti

TULSA, Okla. — Two years after a Haitian gang killed a missionary couple from Oklahoma, their parents are detailing their lives and sacrifice.

Not a day goes by that David and Alicia Lloyd don’t think about their son, Davy, and his wife, Natalie.

Married in 2022, the young couple began serving in Haiti's mission field shortly after.

“I always told Davy, do not come back to Haiti unless you really feel like that's what you're supposed to do,” said Alicia Lloyd. “Don't come back because you feel sorry for us and you want to give us a break. Don't come back because you feel sorry for the people. Come back because you know that that's what God wants you to do with your life.”

Growing closer to the people there, it was a calling for Davy and Natalie. They lived lives of service and then made the ultimate sacrifice.

2 News Oklahoma told you in May of 2024 when the couple was ambushed by a gang and then shot and killed. Davy and Natalie were killed along with their longtime friend Judes.

The Lloyds grappled with their deaths.

KJRH

“Never thought that death could enter the picture because we're like, oh, God will take care of us,” said David Lloyd. “He's called us, and you know he has many times over the years. So that's kind of have to been a reset for us to readjust our thinking that that is part of counting the cost, that when you do surrender your life to the will of God, that there could be death involved or sickness or pain, and so now we realize that's all part of it.”

The years have brought many realizations and revealed details of their last days they didn’t know before. They learned Davy spent his final moments spreading his faith to the gang members who took his life.

David said his son never wavered.

“He loved Jesus,” said David Lloyd. “He was excited about heaven, and he realized how awful hell would be, and he just continued to preach that to his dying breath.”

“I realize life is very short, but eternity is a long time, so I'm settled that with my son's death, knowing that we get to spend eternity together, so yes, we're going to miss out with maybe you know 30, 40 years here, but eternity is a long time, so it'll be all right.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>>Oklahoma missionaries remembered 1 year after deaths

KJRH

The book, Strong to the End, is set to be an example, a challenge, and an encouragement for the world.

“He inspired so many people just to have a close relationship with the Lord that we want this book to continue on that legacy of inspiring people to have a closer walk with the Lord,” said David Lloyd.

KJRH

The proceeds from the book will help build the Davy and Natalie's Academic Center at the Ozark Bible Institute, where the couple went to college.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

