Oklahoma based missionaries killed in Haiti

TULSA, Okla. — Three members of the Missions In Haiti non-profit organization are dead amidst violence in Haiti.

Gangs attacked Davy and Natalie Lloyd and Jude, a Haitian worker from the orphanage they worked as they left church on May 23rd. They shot and killed all three.

David and Alicia Lloyd started Missions in Haiti in 2000 to help children in poverty. children.

There is widespread civil unrest in Haiti. In the group's newsletter for Jan- March 2024 they wrote:

The humanitarian crises in Haiti continues to worsen. The UN reported that during January an average of 26 people were killed every day here in Haiti and many more were injured or kidnapped. Assaults on women and young girls were rampant. Gang members with guns are currently running Haiti and doing unimaginable evil whenever and wherever they choose.

In July 2023 the State Department urged all U.S. citizens not to travel to the area and ordered all non-essential government personnel to leave the area.

Posts on the Missions In Haiti Facebook page logged the unrest and violence in the area.

On May 23 they posted:

Urgent prayer needed. Sam and I came to the states yesterday since the airport opened back up. This evening when Davy, Natalie and the kids were coming out of Youth at the church they were ambushed by a gang of 3 trucks full of guys. Davy was taken to the house tied up and beat. The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left. Another gang came after to see what was going on and if they could help, so they say. No one understood what they were doing, not sure what took place but one was shot and killed and now this gang went into full attack mode. Davy, Natalie and Jude was in my house at the end of the property using the star link internet to call me. So they are holed up in there, the gangs has shot all the windows out of the house and continue to shoot. Their lives are in danger. I have been trying all my contacts to get a police armored car there to evacuate them out to safety but can't get anyone to do. I also am trying to negotiate with the gang so how much $ to stand down and let them leave and get to safety. PLEASE PRAY- Going to be a long night. The phones have all died I can't get a hold of anybody for the past several hours now to know what was going on.

Three hours later they posted gangs shot and killed Davy, Natalie and Jude.

Davy Lloyd is the son of the group's founders, David and Alicia Lloyd. Natalie is his wife.

