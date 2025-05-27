TULSA, Okla. — One year after Oklahoma missionaries were killed by a gang in Haiti, their family is making sure they’re not forgotten.

David and Alicia Lloyd

The last year hasn’t been easy for the Lloyd’s but they’re making sure Davy and Natalie Lloyd have a permanent place to be remembered.

It’s just a rendering right now, but soon it’ll be reality at the Ozark Bible Institute and College: the Davy and Natalie Lloyd Academic Center.

OZARK BIBLE INSTITUTE AND COLLEGE

“His focus was the Lord, Natalie and then Haiti and then bible school,” said David Lloyd.

David Lloyd and his wife, Alicia, say the Missouri Bible school is where their son flourished.

“It had such a tremendous impact on his life,” said David Lloyd. “The spiritual impact of growing closer to the Lord and then making friends that would last a lifetime.”

WATCH: Oklahoma missionaries remembered 1 year after deaths

Remembering Oklahoma missionaries killed in Haiti

Now, it’ll be the place where students for generations to come can remember Davy and his wife Natalie who died in pursuit of the great commission.

“The world has a lot of problems, and they need young people that can step up and take Jesus Christ to them in order to make a difference,” said David Lloyd. “Change hearts and change lives and help the world be a better place.”

2 News was at the Lloyd’s Claremore home on May 24, 2024 shortly after learning Davy and Natalie and Jude Montis, a dear friend and colleague at Missions in Haiti.

“Our lives were completely turned upside down,” said David Lloyd.

The last year hasn’t been easy, especially as the gang violence in Haiti reaches a fever pitch.

“The situation down there is just unbelievable,” said David Lloyd.

The Lloyd’s say the year has been an exercise in faith.

“It has just been a year of learning to trust God when the prayer didn’t get answered the way we wanted it to,” said David Lloyd.

The Lloyd’s say Davy and Natalie are impacting people all over the world who’ve heard their story and are learning about Jesus in the process. Their message will spread even further when a book about the situation comes out in May 2026 and a CD by Davy’s sister releases on his birthday in June.

KJRH

“I just hope that it has an impact on them that they would want to do something for God and to do something for other people,” said Alicia Lloyd.

The money from those ventures will go to help build the Davy and Natalie Lloyd Academic Center, where their legacy will be cemented forever.

“His life and story will continue to impact generations for many more years to come,” said David Lloyd.

So far the school has raised $400,000 of it’s $1million goal. To donate, click here. Davy & Natalie Lloyd Memorial

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

