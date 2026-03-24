Tulsa Public Schools lists positions being cut

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is giving a closer look at the positions being cut later this year.
In February, TPS announced plans to lay off 50 administrative roles. At the time, officials said the decision ensured the organization's health.
Local News
Tulsa Public Schools announces layoffs, 50 administrative roles impacted
In a special board meeting on March 23rd the district listed the positions impacted by the cuts.
- Enrollment/Student Analyst; Enrollment & Student Services
- Assistant Director, Athletics
- Central Strategy Partner/Finance
- Leadership Development Coach/School Leader Development
- Attendendance Recovery Coordinator/Family/Community & Youth Partnership
- Coordinator , Family Advocacy/Family & Comm Youth Partnership
- Data Systems Architect/Application Development
- Director of Youth Advocacy/Family/Comm & Youth Partnership
- Energy Education Specialist/Maintenance & Plant Operations
- Enrollment Student Information Specialist/Enrollment & Student Services
- Executive Administrative Assistant/Enrollment & Student Services
- Executive Director, Accreditation and Accountability/Accreditation & Accountability
- Leadership Development Coach-Lead/Deputy Superintendent
- Manager, College and Career Readiness Programs/Advanced Learning
- Manager, Education Technology Systems/Teaching & Learning
- Manager, Post Secondary Readiness Projects/Advanced Learning
- Data and Continuous Improvement Partner / Strategy & Innovation
- Program Manager, Professional Learning/Educator Effectiveness & Professional Learning
- Social Service Program Specialist/SFSS
- District Language Specialist/Language & Cultural Services
- Network Systems Supervisor/Client Services
- Director, Family Attendance Support/Family/Community & Youth Partnership
- Coordinator, Expanded Learning / Family/Community & Youth Partnership
- Dual Language/World Language Partner / Language & Cultural Services
- Refugee Liaison /Language & Cultural Services
- Administrative Assistant IV /Special Education Services
- Academic Math Partner / Teaching & Learning
- Lead Asbestos / Maintenance & Plant Operations
- Evening Security Technician /Client Services
- Executive Director, Bond/Energy Management / Bond Projects and Energy Management
- Product Owner / Application Development
- Manager, Associate Application /Application Development
- Associate Application Developer / Application Development
- Application Developer/ Application Development
- Designer /Application Development
- Instructional Mentor / Educator Effectiveness & Professional Learning
- Instructional Mentor - TTC / Educator Effectiveness & Professional Learning
- Senior Enrollment/Resource Planning Analyst / Enrollment & Student Services
- Customer Care Associate / Enrollment & Student Services
- Secondary Counselor Coach / Advanced Learning
- Executive Administrative Assistant / Finance
- Warehouse distribution Specialist 2 / Finance
- Warehouse distribution Specialist 3 / Finance
- School Strategy Partner / Finance
- Purchasing Technician / Finance
- Budget Analyst I /Finance
- Associate Buyer /Solicitation Management
Descriptions of the positions can be found HERE. Some are currently vacant.
All contracts will be honored through June 30.
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