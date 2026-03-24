Tulsa Public Schools lists positions being cut

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is giving a closer look at the positions being cut later this year.

In February, TPS announced plans to lay off 50 administrative roles. At the time, officials said the decision ensured the organization's health.

Local News Tulsa Public Schools announces layoffs, 50 administrative roles impacted KJRH Digital

In a special board meeting on March 23rd the district listed the positions impacted by the cuts.



Enrollment/Student Analyst; Enrollment & Student Services

Assistant Director, Athletics

Central Strategy Partner/Finance

Leadership Development Coach/School Leader Development

Attendendance Recovery Coordinator/Family/Community & Youth Partnership

Coordinator , Family Advocacy/Family & Comm Youth Partnership

Data Systems Architect/Application Development

Director of Youth Advocacy/Family/Comm & Youth Partnership

Energy Education Specialist/Maintenance & Plant Operations

Enrollment Student Information Specialist/Enrollment & Student Services

Executive Administrative Assistant/Enrollment & Student Services

Executive Director, Accreditation and Accountability/Accreditation & Accountability

Leadership Development Coach-Lead/Deputy Superintendent

Manager, College and Career Readiness Programs/Advanced Learning

Manager, Education Technology Systems/Teaching & Learning

Manager, Post Secondary Readiness Projects/Advanced Learning

Data and Continuous Improvement Partner / Strategy & Innovation

Program Manager, Professional Learning/Educator Effectiveness & Professional Learning

Social Service Program Specialist/SFSS

District Language Specialist/Language & Cultural Services

Network Systems Supervisor/Client Services

Director, Family Attendance Support/Family/Community & Youth Partnership

Coordinator, Expanded Learning / Family/Community & Youth Partnership

Dual Language/World Language Partner / Language & Cultural Services

Refugee Liaison /Language & Cultural Services

Administrative Assistant IV /Special Education Services

Academic Math Partner / Teaching & Learning

Lead Asbestos / Maintenance & Plant Operations

Evening Security Technician /Client Services

Executive Director, Bond/Energy Management / Bond Projects and Energy Management

Product Owner / Application Development

Manager, Associate Application /Application Development

Associate Application Developer / Application Development

Application Developer/ Application Development

Designer /Application Development

Instructional Mentor / Educator Effectiveness & Professional Learning

Instructional Mentor - TTC / Educator Effectiveness & Professional Learning

Senior Enrollment/Resource Planning Analyst / Enrollment & Student Services

Customer Care Associate / Enrollment & Student Services

Secondary Counselor Coach / Advanced Learning

Executive Administrative Assistant / Finance

Warehouse distribution Specialist 2 / Finance

Warehouse distribution Specialist 3 / Finance

School Strategy Partner / Finance

Purchasing Technician / Finance

Budget Analyst I /Finance

Associate Buyer /Solicitation Management

Descriptions of the positions can be found HERE. Some are currently vacant.

All contracts will be honored through June 30.

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