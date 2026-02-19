Tulsa Public Schools announces layoffs, 50 administrative roles impacted

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools will lay off 50 administrative roles.

The decision was announced in a press release on Thursday afternoon. In a statement, TPS claims the decision is necessary to ensure the organization's health.

Current contacts will be honored through June 30.

The following was shared with TPS employees.

"Over the past several months, we have shared information with you about the budget

challenges facing public school systems across the country, including Tulsa Public

Schools.

Challenges, such as fewer enrolled students, mean our district must align our expenditures to our projected revenue in the coming years. Our district has undertaken

a lengthy process to determine the best path forward as we continue to focus on

student-first budgeting. After many months of review and the assistance of a third-partyreview, we are preparing to announce the first phase of administrative realignment aimed at reducing our anticipated budget deficit.

As you know from previous discussions, our district must make difficult decisions about

how to prioritize our general fund expenditures. We have worked – and continue to

work – to trim large contracts, streamline critical functions, and eliminate unfilled or

duplicative services. Even with those efforts, we must continue to maximize our cost

efficiencies and that will mean a reduction in the number of administrative positions across Tulsa Public Schools."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

