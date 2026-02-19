2025 Wildfire Investigation: Where is it?

TULSA, Okla. — In March of 2025, a string of wildfires broke out across Oklahoma. Four people died, and hundreds of homes were damaged.

Governor Kevin Stitt pointed the finger directly at the state’s forestry services (Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry – Forestry Division) and called for an investigation and overhaul.

Governor Stitt is one of hundreds who lost property. After the initial press conference, he left for spring break, returned, and fired the Forestry Director, Mark Goeller.

2 News broke the story during one of Stitt’s weekly media briefings at the state capitol, stating, “as far as Mark Goeller goes, he’s the head of the forestry department, and we had a horrible, horrible wildfire in the state of Oklahoma and didn’t really think he did a good job.”

Stitt also fired the assistant director, multiple sources confirmed, after the assistant director spoke to the media.

The move drew massive criticism—the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association urged Stitt to reinstate Goeller, but Stitt held his stance.

“Sometimes you have to cut the head off of the snake to try and fix things,” he reiterated in April of 2025.

2 News learned Goeller is now employed as Vice President of Fire Programs for the National Association of State Foresters.

His former position with the state of Oklahoma remains vacant. The assistant position remains vacant as well.

A spokesperson told 2 News they have not found a proper fit for the role.

After Goeller's firing, Stitt also criticized the department as a whole—at one point, suggesting eliminating it.

He created a task force to “overhaul the state’s approach to wildfire preparedness.”

A formal recommendation was supposed to be sent to the governor and the legislature, at the latest, by the end of 2025.

2 News reached out to the governor’s press office several times since February 9. As of February 19, the office is still working to find out information about the report.

Multiple legislators said they are unaware of the report. 2 News also reached out to individuals we know to be selected for the task force, but have not heard back.

What, if any, recommendations have been made is unknown.

