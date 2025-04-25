Governor Stitt's Wildfire Response Working Group releases findings

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt sent a preliminary report on April 25 outlining findings of critical failures and areas for

improvement in the state’s wildfire response on March 14.

According to the report, the Task Force held an initial meeting on April 17 and identified priority areas.

These include state and local coordination, mitigation, first responder recruitment, retention, and training.

Governor Stitt said in the release:

“Wildfires will come; we can’t always stop that. But we can control how we respond,” said Governor Stitt. “Unfortunately, this report proves what too many on the ground already knew: resources weren’t used effectively, and the response from the Forestry Department fell short. Our firefighters were risking their lives without the backup they needed. That’s unacceptable.”

The release sent by Stitt's communications team said operational reform recommendations include eliminating outdated Protection Area designations, implementing a statewide Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, and enhancing proactive wildfire prevention strategies such as prescribed burns and community preparedness.

The full report can be found here.

