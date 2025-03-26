Gov. Stitt blames State Forester's firing on response to wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY — Mark Goeller, State Forester and Director of Oklahoma Forestry Services, is without a job.

In a news conference, Governor Stitt blamed his response to the recent wildfires.

“He’s the head of the forestry department, and we had a horrible, horrible wildfire in the state of Oklahoma and didn’t think he really did a good job,” said Stitt, when asked by 2 News after receiving the information from a tip.

Stitt did not specify to the nature of the poor handling of the wildfires. For the majority of the wildfire response, Stitt was out of state on Spring Break.

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry would not give further comment on his departure, and neither would the Oklahoma Forestry Services.

According to his bio, Goeller has worked in forestry services since 1984. He held this most recent post since 2018. Sources say his last day in the office is Friday.

