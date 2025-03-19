Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Okla. Governor, Lt. Governor out of state during wildfire crisis

Governor Kevin Stitt
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton is acting governor.

Paxton’s office confirmed that he's aware that he's in charge of the state this week and multiple sources confirm Governor Kevin Stitt is out of state.

2 News called and emailed the governor's office several times to confirm if he is in the state. We did not get an answer by this story's deadline.

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell’s office confirmed to 2 News that he is out of state on non-work-related travel.

Oklahoma is entering day six of wildfires ravaging our state. Thousands of fire-related calls resulted in deaths and countless damages, with more threats to come.

Governor Stitt’s office told 2 News that he will not be issuing a burn ban at this time. He has never issued a burn ban as governor.

wildfires mannford

Local News

OK WILDFIRES: State can issue burn ban, but points to counties lacking authority

Erin Christy

Stitt has repeatedly urged counties to issue their own burn bans, even though many are under the impression they do not legally have the ability to do that, including Oklahoma, Tulsa and Okmulgee counties.

Stitt has also pointed to personal responsibility.

“Really, it’s just Oklahomans have to be really careful when they are burning ranch land and pasture land,” he told reporters on March 15.

Governor Stitt Mannford news conference cut-in 3-15-25

Lt. Governor Pinnell also toured wildfire damage on March 15, posting a big thank you to firefighters on X and adding, “even when the news stations are gone, we will still be here supporting these communities.”

Similar concerns arose in 2023 when hundreds of thousands lost power due to a storm on Father’s Day.

Oklahoma State of the State

Local News

Mayor Bynum hasn't heard from Gov. Stitt, Lt. Gov. Pinnell returned to state

KJRH Digital

At that time, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat did not even know he was acting governor due to their absences. Once he found out, he signed a state of emergency within an hour.

We spoke to the governor when he came back from that business trip to Paris. At the time, he said he felt phone and internet technology was enough.

Local News

Gov. Kevin Stitt visits Tulsa Friday morning, talked to 2 News

KJRH Digital

“We have done everything from a state perspective that we could,” he said. "Not sure exactly what more can be done. It is frustrating when people are out of power, and we get that.”

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US