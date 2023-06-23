Gov. Kevin Stitt visits Tulsa Friday morning, talked to 2 News

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt visited Tulsa on Friday morning, six days after strong winds hit the city leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

He visited the Tulsa City Hall to talk to leaders and toured storm damage in east Tulsa.

The visit comes after confusion about who was acting governor while Stitt was in Paris for an air show.

2 News' Cori Duke caught up with Gov. Kevin Stitt Friday morning on his way out of City Hall. She asked him why the delay in declaring a state of emergency, why he didn’t leave France sooner after learning of the devastating storm, and why the lack of communication with city and state leaders.

Gov. Stitt says he tried to change his flights to come home sooner. He also tells us he had communication with Mayor Bynum, although Bynum said in a news conference he had reached out to the Governor several times and not heard back.

