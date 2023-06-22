Lt. Governor Pinnell returning to Oklahoma on Thursday, left state Monday afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Since a derecho and strong straight line winds left widespread damage and power outages across northeast Oklahoma viewers calling in to 2 News Oklahoma asked where Governor Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell were during the recovery.

Stitt is in Paris at an air show with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and other state representatives. On Tuesday, Stitt asked OK Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat to issue a State of Emergency declaration as acting governor. For many, that's when they learned Pinnell was not in the state.

Treat talked to Treat about the confusion:

What does an emergency declaration do?

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Pinnell's office to see where he was and when he left Oklahoma.

In a response to an email from 2 News Oklahoma Anchor Sharon Phillips his officer said:

"The Lt. Governor left the state Monday afternoon around 2:30pm and is returning this (Thursday) afternoon. He was attending an annual lieutenant governor’s conference in Georgia and was aware of the Governor’s plans to leave the state."

They did say Pinnell was in touch with Oklahoma Emergency Management, Mayor Bynum, the Governor, and Pro Tem Treat’s staff since the storms hit.

