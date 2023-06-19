Gov. Stitt, other Oklahoma officials in France for Paris Air Show

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt, as well as state representatives Nick Archer, Kyle Hilbert, Kevin Wallace, and State Senator John Haste, are in France for the Paris Air Show.

The Oklahoma Aerospace and Defense Team announced Oklahoma's participation in the 2023 Paris Air Show, which is being held June 19-25.

Oklahoma's Aerospace and Defense Team represents the manufacturing, repairs, and operations capital of the world. Oklahoma supports programs geared toward the education of aviation and repairs.

The world-renowned aerospace and defense sector has brought national and global attention to the state.

Governor Stitt said:

As governor, I’m proud to represent Oklahoma on the international stage to promote our booming economy, growing workforce, and renowned aerospace and defense industry, which make Oklahoma the best place for business. Oklahoma is a Top Ten state, especially when it comes to aerospace and defense, and as we continue to recruit companies to our state and expand our international presence, we’re bringing Oklahoma to the world and the world to Oklahoma.

The Paris Air Show is the largest and longest-running aerospace and defense show in the world. This event attracts over 150,000 aerospace and defense executives, with many Oklahoma companies and organizations attending this year.

Governor Stitt is said to be meeting with companies interested in doing business with Oklahoma.

